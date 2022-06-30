CIEC visits Sindh Madressatul Islam University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Members of Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee (CIEC), headed by Chairman Sindh Higher education Commission and CIEC Prof. Dr. Tariq Rafi visited Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) on Thursday.

Among other members of the committee were Professor Amjad Siraj Memon, Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi, Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri, Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, Dr. Nasira Khatoon, Acting Vice Chancellor University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali, Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Prof. Moineedin Siddiqui, Secretary Sindh Higher Education Commission, Mr. Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Colleges Noman Ahsan, Director General CIEC, Dr. Syed Ali Raza, Prof business Administration Iqra University, Shahila Memon, Deputy Director, Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee, Sindh HEC, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Ismail, Chairman Department of Computer and Information System NED University and others.

They attended a meeting which was chaired by Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor SMIU at the Conference Room of the university.

In the meeting, they were briefed about the various matters related to SMIU's academic as well as administrative performance.

They were briefed about modern facilities being provided to the students, academic and research work by faculty, achievements of the ORIC, establishment of Incubation Centre, admission policy, construction work of Malir Campus of SMIU, newly constructed Information Technology Tower at City Campus, Hawksbay project and SMIU's relations with industries etc.

The members of the committee discussed on all matters of university and evaluated its performance, facilities, strength of students, faculty and staff members and development schemes in detail.

Later on, they visited various departments and sections of SMIU and attended briefings given them by heads of different departments.

The members were of the view that within a short period of ten years of its establishment the SMIU has emerged as one the of the quality universities of the country.

They lauded efforts being taken by Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeeb Sahrai for SMIU's development and assured that they will fully support SMIU for its more progress and development.