Citizens laud facilities at Karachi Zoo, Safari Park, Landhi Korangi Zoo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Citizens in large number enjoyed the recreational facilities provided during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation at Karachi Zoo, Safari Park and Landhi Korangi Zoo.

They appreciated the steps taken by the Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab to make public entertainment places functional and better.

The citizens said that it is a commendable act to ensure better facilities at major entertainment centers of the city on a joyful festival like Eid and to make advance arrangements for the same.

They expressed hope that this will continue in future because it has been the tradition of Karachi that on the occasion of Eid and other festivals.

The citizens go to entertainment places and the happy moments spent here become precious memories for them.

The Karachi zoo remained open to the public during Eid holidays and all the arrangements were completed here, while on the day of Eid, due to the opening of playland and other recreational facilities for the citizens, millions of citizens came to the zoo along with their families that further enhanced splendor of the zoo.

New animals and birds brought to the zoo also became the center of attraction of the citizens, including two pairs of puma tigers, city wardens and police officers were deployed in the zoo owing to which the citizens enjoyed the entertainment contentedly.

Like the Karachi zoo, the Safari Park was also filled with citizens during the Eid holidays, where before Ramazan, under the direction of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the inner roads, restaurants, horse rides of the Safari Park were opened for public besides the cowboy cafe, dino park, zip line and shooting range facilities.

Thousands of citizens enjoyed the facilities at the shooting range, horse riding, zip line and the dino park where they saw statues of tall dinosaurs and wild birds hovering in the air while the sounds of baby dinosaurs hatching were heard through the installed sound system.

The Citizens could shoot with their favorite guns at a dedicated shooting range in the Safari Park with trained staff.

Along with men, women also enjoyed the facilities of shooting range and horse riding, earlier this hobby could only be enjoyed by the elite. Now KMC has provided these two facilities in the Safari Park and after the opening of the zip line, the excitement has increased and a large number of citizens are availing these facilities at the safari park, including the establishment of two restaurants.

A good number of people also enjoyed the fun by going to Landhi Korangi Zoo where children took selfies with birds and animals and bought food and drinks from various stalls.

The KMC has also taken steps to introduce new animals and birds in the Landhi Korangi Zoo, which has been welcomed by a large number of citizens visiting the recreational places.