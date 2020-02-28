Civil Defence Day to be observed on March 1

International Civil Defence Day would be observed in Sukkur under the auspices of Civil Defence Department on March 1 (Sunday)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) : International Civil Defence Day would be observed in Sukkur under the auspices of Civil Defence Department on March 1 (Sunday).

A rally will be taken out in the city to create awareness among citizens regarding the importance of the civil defence during peace and emergency.

A seminar has been also planned in which Deputy Controller Civil Defence Sukkur M.A Buriro and Deputy Chief Warden Agha Jabbar andothers will acknowledge the volunteers and officials for their valuable services.