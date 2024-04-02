Civil society alliance lauds KP Govt’s pioneering healthcare initiative for transgenders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The civil society alliance, 'Young Omang Pakistan', a leading National advocate for the Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) of young people has commended the recent ground-breaking decision by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to set up separate wards for transgender individuals in all District Headquarters (DHQ) hospitals.

This progressive move, advised by Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, is a significant step toward eliminating discrimination and enhancing the healthcare accessibility for the marginalized transgender community in the province, said a press statement issued by the Young Omang here Tuesday.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, responding promptly to the healthcare needs of the transgender population, has advocated for immediate medical services to improve their health status. While Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has significantly contributed in raising this awareness among stakeholders, the statement added.

Young Omang Pakistan, represented by its dynamic member organizations, including Chanan Development Association (CDA), Aahung, Bargad, Blue Veins, Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), Indus Resource Centre (IRC), and Rahnuma – Family Planning Association of Pakistan (R-FPAP), believes in a human rights-based approach to health and inclusivity.

This decision by the KP government aligns perfectly with Young Omang’s mission to ensure comprehensive and accessible healthcare services for all, particularly the underserved transgender community.

According to Young Omag, the lack of specialized healthcare services has long been a critical barrier for transgender individuals, leading to poor health outcomes and perpetuating social stigma.

Establishing dedicated wards is a landmark initiative that promises to address these challenges effectively, ensuring dignity, respect, and equal treatment in healthcare settings.

Qamar Naseem, a noted advocate for transgender rights, expressed his gratitude: "The commendable leadership of Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, with the active support of Ms. Mashal Yousafzai, marks a historic advancement in our collective quest for an inclusive society.

Their decisive actions will significantly elevate the health and social status of the transgender community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

Transgender activists Sobia Khan, Arzu and Farzana Jan collectively praised the KP government's initiative and said, "We are deeply thankful for this life-changing policy. It recognizes our right to health care and respects our identity and dignity. We hope this will pave the way for more inclusive health and social policies."

Young Omang Pakistan and its member organizations remain committed to supporting the KP government’s efforts to implement this initiative. They will continue to work tirelessly to promote health rights and the well-being of the transgender community across Pakistan, it added.