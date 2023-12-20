CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security situation  

,

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2023) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), who is on an official visit to Jordan, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on King Abdullah-II Ibn Al Hussain.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed various areas of interest including, bilateral politico-diplomatic and military cooperation and prevailing regional security situation.

Jordanian King Abdullah Ibn Al Hussain conferred the medal ‘Order of the Star of Jordan’ to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee in recognition of his meritorious services.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee also held separate meetings with Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff,

Jordanian Armed Forces and Brigadier General Muhammad Hyasat, Commander of the Royal Jordan Air Force.