Open Menu

CJCSC, Jordan’s King Discuss Regional Security Situation

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 20, 2023 | 05:32 PM

CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security situation  

The both dignitaries discuss various areas of interest including, bilateral politico-diplomatic and military cooperation and prevailing regional security situation.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2023) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), who is on an official visit to Jordan, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on King Abdullah-II Ibn Al Hussain.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed various areas of interest including, bilateral politico-diplomatic and military cooperation and prevailing regional security situation.

Jordanian King Abdullah Ibn Al Hussain conferred the medal ‘Order of the Star of Jordan’ to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee in recognition of his meritorious services.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee also held separate meetings with Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff,

Jordanian Armed Forces and Brigadier General Muhammad Hyasat, Commander of the Royal Jordan Air Force.

Related Topics

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Visit

Recent Stories

FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

9 minutes ago
 Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 mill ..

Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 million

7 minutes ago
 Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

7 minutes ago
 Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers f ..

Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers from NA-15 Masehra

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar terms ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar terms surrender of BNA members as ' ..

7 minutes ago
 ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming general el ..

ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming general elections scheduled on Feb 8

13 minutes ago
LESCO detects 275 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 275 power pilferers in 24 hours

13 minutes ago
 DR Congo votes for president, MPs amid delays, con ..

DR Congo votes for president, MPs amid delays, conflict in east

13 minutes ago
 Under-training ASPs visit PSCA

Under-training ASPs visit PSCA

13 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks end higher as market sentiment improv ..

Tokyo stocks end higher as market sentiment improves

17 minutes ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Farming Next to conduct trainin ..

UVAS inks MoU with Farming Next to conduct trainings

17 minutes ago
 Britain's inflation drops to 3.9 pct in November

Britain's inflation drops to 3.9 pct in November

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan