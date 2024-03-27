CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in judicial matters

(@Abdulla99267510)

The move comes in response to mounting pressure from bar associations and legal scholars, who have called for a thorough examination of the letter's contents.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2024) Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday summoned a full court session of the Supreme Court in light of a letter authored by six judges of the Islamabad High Court.

The letter raised issues regarding purported meddling by intelligence agencies within the judicial system.

Six serving judges from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) have jointly written to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), urging the convening of a judicial conference to address concerns regarding the "interference of intelligence agencies with judicial functions."

The letter, signed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Baqir Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Salman Rafat Imtiaz, follows the Supreme Court's March 22 ruling on the dismissal case of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

In their correspondence, the IHC judges seek clarification from the SJC regarding a judge's duty to report and respond to actions by members of the executive, including intelligence agency operatives, that impede the discharge of official duties and constitute intimidation.

Citing the Supreme Court's judgment on Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's removal, the judges highlight his allegations of interference by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), particularly Major General Faiz Hameed, in the formation of benches at the IHC and proceedings of the Accountability Court Islamabad.

The letter emphasizes the Supreme Court's recognition that the SJC's proceedings against Justice Siddiqui did not assess the truthfulness of his allegations, deeming them irrelevant. Furthermore, it acknowledges the SJC's stance that Justice Siddiqui failed to substantiate his claims independently.

Expressing concern over the lack of guidance in the SJC's code of conduct for judges regarding incidents resembling intimidation and interference with judicial independence, the IHC judges call for an investigation into whether there is an ongoing executive policy to interfere in judicial matters.

The judges propose that such institutional dialogue could assist the Supreme Court in protecting judicial independence, establishing mechanisms to hold those undermining it accountable, and clarifying the actions judges should take when confronted with interference or intimidation by executive members.