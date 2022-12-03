Cleaning agreement signed between District Council,SWMC

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :A cleaning agreement was signed between the District Council and the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Sialkot here on Saturday.

According to the agreement, five urban union councils, including Adalat Garha, Bonkan, Harrar, Shatab Garha, Gohadpur and Ugoki, besides Wazirabad, Adalat Garha and Daska Roads will be under the SWMC instead of the District Council.

In this regard, the district council will purchase machinery and equipment for cleaning at a cost of 261 million rupees, while 400 sanitary workers will be recruited.

These views were expressed by Commissioner Ghulam Farid while speaking as a chief guest in a ceremony organized regarding the distribution of performance awards among employees of the SWMC at Allama Iqbal Auditorium.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, Convener SWMC Shahnawaz Cheema,MD Shahid, CEO District Council Sialkot Ulfat Shahzad and others were also present.