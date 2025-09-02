Cleanliness Campaign In Full Swing Under ADC Tank’s Supervision
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 10:00 PM
As part of the provincial government’s public agenda, the cleanliness drive in Tank district is in full swing
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) As part of the provincial government’s public agenda, the cleanliness drive in Tank district is in full swing.
Under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Tank, Faheem Khan, TMA staff carried out garbage collection from markets and streets, ensuring that the cleaning process continues on a daily basis.
ADC (Revenue) Faheem Khan praised the dedication of the TMA workers and emphasized that the campaign aims to provide citizens with a cleaner and healthier environment.
He also urged the public to extend full cooperation by keeping their surroundings clean.
