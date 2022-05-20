UrduPoint.com

Climate Change May Cause Longer, More Intense Allergy Seasons

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Climate change may cause longer, more intense allergy seasons

Increasing temperatures caused by human made climate change and rise in carbon dioxide levels are likely to drive trees, grasses, weeds to produce more pollen, resulting in longer and more intense allergy seasons, according to a study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Increasing temperatures caused by human made climate change and rise in carbon dioxide levels are likely to drive trees, grasses, weeds to produce more pollen, resulting in longer and more intense allergy seasons, according to a study.

The research from the University of Michigan showed that by the end of this century, pollen emissions could begin 40 days earlier in the spring than we saw between 1995 and 2014.

Allergy sufferers could see that season last an additional 19 days before high pollen counts may subside.

In addition, thanks to rising temperatures and increasing CO2 levels, the annual amount of pollen emitted each year could increase up to 200 per cent, Medical Daily reported.

"Pollen-induced respiratory allergies are getting worse with climate change," said Yingxiao Zhang, graduate student research assistant from the varsity.

"Our findings can be a starting point for further investigations into the consequence of climate change on pollen and corresponding health effects," Zhang added, in the paper published in the journal Nature Communications.

The team developed a predictive model that examines 15 of the most common pollen types and how their production will be impacted by projected changes in temperatures and precipitation.

They combined climate data along with socioeconomic scenarios, correlating their modeling with the data from 1995 through 2014.

They then used their model to predict pollen emissions for the last two decades of the 21st century.

Allergies symptoms run the gamut from the mildly irritating, such as watery eyes, sneezing or rashes, to more serious conditions, such as difficulty breathing or anaphylaxis.

The grasses, weeds and trees that produce pollen are affected by climate change. Increased temperatures cause them to activate earlier than their historical norms.

Hotter temperatures can also increase the amount of pollen produced.

The modelling developed by the team could eventually allow for allergy season predictions targeted to different geographical regions, said Allison Steiner, Professor of climate and space sciences and engineering, at the varsity.

"We're hoping to include our pollen emissions model within a national air quality forecasting system to provide improved and climate-sensitive forecasts to the public," she said.

Related Topics

Century Student May From

Recent Stories

KP CM performs groundbreaking of Swat Motorway Pha ..

KP CM performs groundbreaking of Swat Motorway Phase-II

30 seconds ago
 NACTA to be made fully operational to eradicate te ..

NACTA to be made fully operational to eradicate terrorism from country: Rana San ..

31 seconds ago
 China launches three low-orbit communication test ..

China launches three low-orbit communication test satellites

34 seconds ago
 Demare edges Giro sprint after Cavendish cavalry c ..

Demare edges Giro sprint after Cavendish cavalry charge

36 seconds ago
 Punjab govt providing 10 kg flour bag at subsidise ..

Punjab govt providing 10 kg flour bag at subsidised rate of Rs 490 at 3000 point ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to providing top level security ..

Pakistan committed to providing top level security to Chinese personnel: FS

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.