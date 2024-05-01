Open Menu

‘Climate Change Poses Threat To Economy’

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM

‘Climate change poses threat to economy’

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Chairman UK-Pakistan Joint business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq Wednesday said climate change

had posed a great threat to Pakistan's economy and agriculture sector, with devastating consequences

witnessed in the aftermath of recent floods.

Speaking as a guest of honour at a seminar on “ Challenges of Climate Change” here, he said these floods wreaked havoc, washing away vital infrastructure and causing colossal losses to agriculture which was a cornerstone of Pakistan's economy.

He said Pakistan's vulnerability to climate change was exacerbated by its geographical location and reliance on agriculture, which employs a large portion of the population and contributes significantly to the GDP. Extreme weather events, like floods, droughts, and heatwaves, are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change, amplifying the challenges faced by the agriculture sector.

He stressed the urgent need for adopting concerted efforts at the national and international levels. Investment in climate-resilient infrastructure, such as flood defenses and water management systems, is essential to mitigate the risks posed by extreme weather events. Furthermore, promoting sustainable agricultural practices and diversifying the economy can enhance resilience to climate change while fostering long-term economic growth.

Mian Kashif said the last floods inundated agricultural lands, destroying crops and livestock, and disrupting supply chains. Farmers, already grappling with poverty and lack of resources, suffered immense financial losses, exacerbating rural poverty and food insecurity. The destruction of infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and irrigation systems, further hampered agricultural productivity and economic growth, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Business Flood Water Agriculture

Recent Stories

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

25 seconds ago
 Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

24 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

3 hours ago
 Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference under ..

Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad

4 hours ago
World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

17 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

17 hours ago
 Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan