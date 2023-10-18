Closing ceremony of Seerat Week 2023 held at PMC

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The closing ceremony of Seerat Week 2023, organized by the Prime Society for Arts & Literature (PAL), took place at Peshawar Medical College (PMC) here on Wednesday.

This event brought together students from various institutions in the city, providing a platform to showcase their talents and knowledge. Various competitions, including Quiz Competitions on the life of The Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and His Companions, Naat Competitions, Calligraphy exhibitions, and a panel discussion on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet were held during Seerat Week.

The week was organized to make youth familiar with the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). The Qiraat, Naat, and calligraphy competitions aimed to explore the skills and talents highlighting the Last Prophet's (Peace Be Upon Him) life and teachings.

Distinguished guests at the closing ceremony included Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman, Dean of PMC, as the chief guest, Prof. Dr. Mohammed Aman Khan, Principal of PMC, Dr. Iftikhar Husain, CEO, eminent faculty members, and enthusiastic students.

The chief guest, Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman, Prof. Dr. Mohammed Aman Khan, Prof. Dr. Shamsul Haq, Prof. Dr. Ayesha Abdullah, and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Raza, distributed certificates among distinction holders in various competitions.

In the Quiz Competition, the Talab-e-Quran team, comprising 3rd-year MBBS students, achieved the 1st prize with a cash award of Rs. 10,000. The Bal-e- Jibreel team, consisting of MBBS final-year students, secured the 2nd position with a cash prize of Rs. 7,000, while Zarb-e-Kalim, consisting of 1st-year MBBS students, won the 3rd place with a cash prize of Rs. 5,000

In Husn-e-Qiraat. The 1st position was secured by Ihsanullah Biland (3rd MBBS). In the Naat Khawani competition, Hamza Farooq (3rd MBBS) secured 1st place, and in the Calligraphy Competition, Mohammad Ali (4th MBBS) won the 1st position.

Moreover, in the Essay Competition, the 1st prize was grabbed by Ayesha Tahir (Final BDS). In the Naat Khawani competition for females, the 1st prize was won by Huria Ikram. In the Quiz competition for females, PMC team "Ilm Seekers" secured the first position, KGMC team achieved the 2nd position, and while PMC team "Hamas" got the 3rd position.

Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman, the chief guest, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the tireless efforts of the organizers. He commended the remarkable spirit of competition that permeated Seerat Week, applauding both the participants and the organizers for making the event a grand success.