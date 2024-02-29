Cloudy in most districts of the province, heavy rain likely: Met Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) There is a possibility of heavy rains from Thursday to Saturday with cloudy weather in most districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Meteorological Department told APP here on Thursday.

On March 1 and 2, there is a risk of flooding in the rainy and local rivers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Galiat with heavy rain from March 1-2 along with snowfall in Galiat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Astoor, Hunza, Neelam valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli may cause closure of communication roads.

Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, heavy rain with thundershowers and heavy snowfall in mountains as well predicted.

Meanwhile, hailstorms are also expected in a few places, the official of the Meteorology Department said.

The weather in the upper districts of the province is forecast to be very cold and partly cloudy, Meteorological Department officials disclosed.

The minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 13 degrees Celsius chance of rising to a maximum of 17 degrees Celsius, the official said, adding Humidity ratio in air up to 56% was recorded.

