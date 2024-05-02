Cloudy weather likely to persist in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The local Met Office predicted a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 38 degrees centigrade and 22 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.