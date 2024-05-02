Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In City
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 10:10 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The local Met Office predicted a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 38 degrees centigrade and 22 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.
Partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian troops martyr 8 Kashmiris in April: report18 minutes ago
-
1 killed, several injured in road accident18 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested48 minutes ago
-
IG inquires after health of injured police officials9 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on working class needs: Dastgir10 hours ago
-
Advocating for labour right is PPP’s legacy: Nasir Hussain11 hours ago
-
Massive rallies mark May Day in Rawalpindi11 hours ago
-
PM keen to resolve issues of farmers: Rana Tanveer11 hours ago
-
PDP holds protest in Srinagar against BJP regime’s divisive tactics in IIOJK11 hours ago
-
Government committed to serve labourers at all cost: Rana Sana11 hours ago
-
Muqam visits graveyard of martyred soldier Azam Khan11 hours ago
-
Rich tributes paid to martyrs of Chicago12 hours ago