Cloudy weather with chances of dust raising winds forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.4 degree centigrade and 30.0 degree centigrade respectively on Wednesday.

The humidity was recorded 76 per cent at 8 am and 50 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:38 am and set at 19:00 pm in Thursday.