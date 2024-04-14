CM announces reduction of roti price to Rs16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the government has reduced the price of roti to Rs16 from today.

In her post of social media platform X, formerly knows as twitter, the CM said that all districts of Punjab and the departments concerned have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the decision. The chief minister prayed, “May Allah Almighty bring more ease in the lives of people.”