CM Approves Master Plan For Establishment Of Swat University Of Agriculture

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

CM approves master plan for establishment of Swat University of Agriculture

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday approved master plan for establishment of Swat University of Agriculture.

The approval of master plan was given by Chief Minister during a meeting held here wherein it was also decided that ground breaking of Swat Agriculture University will be performed in June 2021.

Chairing the meeting, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed participants to get PC:1 of the project approved from concerned authorities till April 15, next.

Arrangements for ground breaking of the project should be finalized till June month of current year, Chief Minister added.

Establishment of Swat Agriculture University is of prime importance for whole of Malakand Division, Mahmood Khan remarked.

Swat Agriculture University will help in promotion of agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and other related sectors in the whole of Malakand division, he added.

Setting up of Swat Agriculture University is need of the hour in making Khyber Pakhtunkhwa self sufficient in agriculture produce.

The meeting was also informed that process of land acquisition for Swat Agriculture University has been completed.

The university will have five separate faculties and 23 departments while classes will be initiated in phased manner focusing on more important subjects including mountain horticulture, livestock, fisheries, food technology and plant production.

