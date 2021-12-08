UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Condoles Death Of Renowned Pashto Poet Umar Gul Askar

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo on Wednesday expressed his grief over the death of renowned Pashto poet, writer and columnist Umar Gul Askar

In a condolence statement, the chief minister said that with the demise of Umar Gul Askar, Pashto literature has lost a big name and his literary services would always be remembered in good words in the province.

The chief minister prayed that Almighty Allah to rest departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

