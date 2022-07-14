CM Balochistan directs PDMA to distribute relief goods in rain hit areas

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said that the situation arising out of rains in the province was being monitored continuously for provision of relief to people of rain hit areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said that the situation arising out of rains in the province was being monitored continuously for provision of relief to people of rain hit areas of the province.

He expressed these views while talking to the members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) belonging to Pishin district.

The MPAs informed the Chief Minister about the loss of lives and property due to rains and flooding in Pishin district.

The Chief Minister said that Pishin district was one of the worst affected districts and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has been directed to distribute relief goods on an immediate and equal basis in rain affected areas despite the Revenue Department and District Administration were instructed to conduct a survey and estimate the losses.

He said that deputy commissioners have been given the task of relief and rehabilitation of the victims.

The delegation thanked the Chief Minister for taking measures to provide relief to people in rain hit areas of the province.