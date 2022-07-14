UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Directs PDMA To Distribute Relief Goods In Rain Hit Areas

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 07:12 PM

CM Balochistan directs PDMA to distribute relief goods in rain hit areas

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said that the situation arising out of rains in the province was being monitored continuously for provision of relief to people of rain hit areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said that the situation arising out of rains in the province was being monitored continuously for provision of relief to people of rain hit areas of the province.

He expressed these views while talking to the members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) belonging to Pishin district.

The MPAs informed the Chief Minister about the loss of lives and property due to rains and flooding in Pishin district.

The Chief Minister said that Pishin district was one of the worst affected districts and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has been directed to distribute relief goods on an immediate and equal basis in rain affected areas despite the Revenue Department and District Administration were instructed to conduct a survey and estimate the losses.

He said that deputy commissioners have been given the task of relief and rehabilitation of the victims.

The delegation thanked the Chief Minister for taking measures to provide relief to people in rain hit areas of the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Provincial Assembly Pishin Rains

Recent Stories

Brent Crude Dips Below $95 Per Barrel First Time S ..

Brent Crude Dips Below $95 Per Barrel First Time Since February 21

5 minutes ago
 Seminar held to mark World Population Day in Nawab ..

Seminar held to mark World Population Day in Nawabshah

5 minutes ago
 Banking Ombudsman provides relief of Rs 487.55 ml ..

Banking Ombudsman provides relief of Rs 487.55 mln to customers in H1 of CY

5 minutes ago
 Speaker bound to send disqualification reference t ..

Speaker bound to send disqualification reference to ECP against PTI leadership: ..

5 minutes ago
 RPO reviews security arrangements for Kahuta, Kala ..

RPO reviews security arrangements for Kahuta, Kalar Syedan by-elections

11 minutes ago
 All medical facilities being provided to flood vic ..

All medical facilities being provided to flood victims: DC

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.