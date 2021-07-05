UrduPoint.com
CM Condemns Killing Of SHO In Dir Upper

Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

CM condemns killing of SHO in Dir Upper

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan on Monday strongly condemned killing of SHO Wari Rafiullah of Dir Upper in an encounter with an absconder.

The CM expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the affected family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He lauded the sacrifices of KP police in the war against terror and for maintaining peace in the region.

