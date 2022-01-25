UrduPoint.com

CM Condemns PML-N's Remarks

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 07:30 PM

CM condemns PML-N's remarks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, condemning Maryam Aurangzeb's flippant remarks against Prime Minister Imran Khan, regretted that negative politics was the favorite modus operandi of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said this political party had also been using insulting words against former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Maryam Aurangzeb had hurt every Pakistani and proved that PML-N was devoid of moral, political and democratic norms, he asserted.

They should apologize to the nation for nasty words, he said and emphasized that no dignified person could choose such expression. The PML-N's spell of ranting is equal to the pot callingthe kettle black as Prime Minister Imran Khan is the leader of millions of Pakistanis and peoplelove him for his qualities, the CM added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Benazir Bhutto Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Moral Muslim Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

2 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

2 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

2 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

2 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.