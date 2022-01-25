LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, condemning Maryam Aurangzeb's flippant remarks against Prime Minister Imran Khan, regretted that negative politics was the favorite modus operandi of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said this political party had also been using insulting words against former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Maryam Aurangzeb had hurt every Pakistani and proved that PML-N was devoid of moral, political and democratic norms, he asserted.

They should apologize to the nation for nasty words, he said and emphasized that no dignified person could choose such expression. The PML-N's spell of ranting is equal to the pot callingthe kettle black as Prime Minister Imran Khan is the leader of millions of Pakistanis and peoplelove him for his qualities, the CM added.