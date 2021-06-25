UrduPoint.com
CM Condemns Terrorists' Attack On FC Personnel

Fri 25th June 2021

CM condemns terrorists' attack on FC personnel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned terrorists' attack on FC patrolling team in Sibi in which five personnel were martyred.

The chief minister paid tributes to the services rendered by FC personnel and expressed heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family members.

He termed the martyrs as hero of the nation and said the people were united in war against terrorism.

