CM condoles death of poet Naseer Turabi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of famous poet Naseer Turabi.

In a condolence message here on Monday, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.