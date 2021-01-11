UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Death Of Poet Naseer Turabi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

CM condoles death of poet Naseer Turabi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of famous poet Naseer Turabi.

In a condolence message here on Monday, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

