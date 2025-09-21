CM condoles martyrdom of AC Ziarat, son-in-law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the martyrdom of Assistant Commissioner Ziarat Muhammad Afzal and his son-in-law, who had been kidnapped earlier.

The chief minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident, extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, and paid rich tribute to the martyrs for their courage and sacrifice.