Open Menu

CM Condoles Martyrdom Of AC Ziarat, Son-in-law

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 09:20 PM

CM condoles martyrdom of AC Ziarat, son-in-law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the martyrdom of Assistant Commissioner Ziarat Muhammad Afzal and his son-in-law, who had been kidnapped earlier.

The chief minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident, extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, and paid rich tribute to the martyrs for their courage and sacrifice.

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second i ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time tria ..

36 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during ..

Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emir ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing ..

UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing, oversight

36 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number ..

Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number of startups to more than two m ..

51 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ‘The Emirates: The Startup ..

1 hour ago
 Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new recor ..

Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new records

1 hour ago
Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th se ..

Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th session of UN General Assembly i ..

2 hours ago
 Canada recognises State of Palestine

Canada recognises State of Palestine

2 hours ago
 UK formally recognises Palestinian state

UK formally recognises Palestinian state

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises confere ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises conference to mark century of Arabic ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 k ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 key government, private sector ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pak ..

Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan