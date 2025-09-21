Murtaza Javed Abbasi Hails Pakistan-Saudi Defense Agreement
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2025 | 09:00 PM
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Former Federal Minister and Provincial General Secretary PML-N, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, congratulated the nation on the Pakistan-Saudi defense agreement, calling it a historic step to strengthen regional security.
Speaking at the PML-N central office in Lora, he praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir for their exemplary role in expanding Pakistan-Saudi ties, adding that the protocol given to the Prime Minister in Saudi Arabia was a matter of national pride.
Abbasi said the agreement reflects Pakistan’s emergence as a defender of the Muslim Ummah, while the success of Operation Bunyan Marsus has further elevated the country’s global stature. He urged the nation to stand united with the armed forces and the government.
He also held consultations with local party leaders and workers on strengthening PML-N in Tehsil Lora. The meeting was attended by Mayor Iftikhar Ahmed Abbasi, Chairman Haji Aqeel Abbasi, Raja Zahid Ali, and a large number of party workers and youth.
