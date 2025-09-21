Pakistan has excellent relations with US, China, Western & Gulf countries: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel said that Pakistan’s diplomacy is currently at its peak, it is noteworthy that Pakistan has excellent relations with the United States, China, Western countries and Gulf countries.

He said that however, the new defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has created a stir on the global stage, Pakistan is the only Muslim country in the world with a nuclear power.

After this defense agreement, on the one hand, if Saudi Arabia gets complete security, on the other hand, Pakistan will be more economically stable, he said and added that the aim of this agreement is to increase defense cooperation between the two countries, to strengthen their collective defense and security against any aggression.

He said that under this agreement, an attack on either of the two countries would be considered an attack on both, this agreement reflects their common strategic interests and close defense cooperation saying that the joint defense agreement is linked to the historical partnership, brotherhood and Islamic solidarity between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for the last eight decades.

It should be noted that Pakistan forced India to kneel in just three days in the recent war, as a result of which Pakistan’s image emerged on the global stage, he said.

Governor Mandokhel said that the agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia actually serves as the basis of their security commitment to defend the holy places of Mecca and Medina which is an example of everlasting friendship.

He said that this Saudi-Pakistan defense agreement could become the basis of a broader agreement that would possibly include other Gulf countries as well, after the recent attacks on Qatar, Israel has directly proven itself to be a threat to all Muslim countries, especially Arab countries.

He said that in this regard, after Israel’s attack on Qatar, confidence in Pakistan has increased and all the hopes of Muslim countries have been pinned on Pakistan.

Governor Mandokhel said that the entire team of Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir have proven Pakistan’s responsibility through their actions, Pakistan has gained recognition from the most influential country among Muslim countries for its capabilities and experience, and has increased its international stature immensely.