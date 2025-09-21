Pakistan Has Excellent Relations With US, China, Western & Gulf Countries: Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2025 | 09:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel said that Pakistan’s diplomacy is currently at its peak, it is noteworthy that Pakistan has excellent relations with the United States, China, Western countries and Gulf countries.
He said that however, the new defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has created a stir on the global stage, Pakistan is the only Muslim country in the world with a nuclear power.
After this defense agreement, on the one hand, if Saudi Arabia gets complete security, on the other hand, Pakistan will be more economically stable, he said and added that the aim of this agreement is to increase defense cooperation between the two countries, to strengthen their collective defense and security against any aggression.
He said that under this agreement, an attack on either of the two countries would be considered an attack on both, this agreement reflects their common strategic interests and close defense cooperation saying that the joint defense agreement is linked to the historical partnership, brotherhood and Islamic solidarity between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for the last eight decades.
It should be noted that Pakistan forced India to kneel in just three days in the recent war, as a result of which Pakistan’s image emerged on the global stage, he said.
Governor Mandokhel said that the agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia actually serves as the basis of their security commitment to defend the holy places of Mecca and Medina which is an example of everlasting friendship.
He said that this Saudi-Pakistan defense agreement could become the basis of a broader agreement that would possibly include other Gulf countries as well, after the recent attacks on Qatar, Israel has directly proven itself to be a threat to all Muslim countries, especially Arab countries.
He said that in this regard, after Israel’s attack on Qatar, confidence in Pakistan has increased and all the hopes of Muslim countries have been pinned on Pakistan.
Governor Mandokhel said that the entire team of Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir have proven Pakistan’s responsibility through their actions, Pakistan has gained recognition from the most influential country among Muslim countries for its capabilities and experience, and has increased its international stature immensely.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time tria ..
Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emir ..
UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing, oversight
Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number of startups to more than two m ..
Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ‘The Emirates: The Startup ..
Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new records
Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th session of UN General Assembly i ..
Canada recognises State of Palestine
UK formally recognises Palestinian state
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises conference to mark century of Arabic ..
Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 key government, private sector ..
Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan has excellent relations with US, China, Western & Gulf countries: Governor2 minutes ago
-
International spotlight on Pak-Saudi defence pact highlights its strategic significance: Experts12 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Javed Abbasi hails Pakistan-Saudi defense agreement12 minutes ago
-
SACM inspects under-construction 69MW Lawi HPP in Chitral12 minutes ago
-
SACM inaugurates playground in VC Ghalegay, Swat district12 minutes ago
-
Two killed in bus-qingqi collision in DIKhan12 minutes ago
-
CM Sarfraz condemns killing of Ziarat Assistant Commissioner and Son12 minutes ago
-
All-out efforts being made to protect Jalalpur Pirwala: minister22 minutes ago
-
Democracy, human rights vital for global peace: Governor KP42 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority seizes 975kg banned China salt42 minutes ago
-
Multan administration starts post-flood restoration work42 minutes ago
-
Minorities minister attends Nagar Kirtan at Kartarpur Sahib42 minutes ago