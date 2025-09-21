CM Takes Notice Of Rising Fodder Prices
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed authorities to ensure provision of fodder for livestock in flood-affected areas, saying the government is committed to protecting both human lives and animals during natural calamities.
Taking notice of reports regarding rising fodder prices, the chief minister ordered immediate measures to provide silage, vanda and other feed in flood-hit districts.
Provincial Minister for Livestock Ashiq Hussain Kirmani briefed the Chief Minister that 4.7 million livestock were affected by floods across Punjab, out of which 2.2 million had been safely shifted to secure places, 500,000 were treated in affected areas, and 2 million vaccinated. He added that 824 livestock had been reported missing so far.
The minister assured that the Livestock Department would continue relief efforts to safeguard the livelihood of farmers and rural communities dependent on animals.
