Democracy, human rights vital for global peace: Governor KP

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, in his special message on the occasion of International Day of Peace, on Sunday emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) considers peace and democracy the true guarantors of global progress.

He said that the vision of Shaheed Zulfikqar Ali Bhutto and the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto remained the guiding principles of the party’s political struggle and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was firmly pursuing these golden principles.

The Governor said that lasting peace in the world could only be achieved by promoting democratic values, respecting human rights, and embracing tolerance.

He stressed that the PPP has always prioritized peace, democracy and public service and will continue to uphold these ideals in the future.

Highlighting global conflicts, Kundi said that Israeli oppression against the people of Palestine and Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir are grave threats to world peace. He asserted that without ending these injustices, durable peace cannot be established.

He urged the international community to take immediate and effective steps to ensure the right to self-determination for the people of Palestine and Kashmir.

The Governor concluded by underscoring the need for collective efforts to make the world a peaceful, secure, and prosperous place.