KP Food Authority Seizes 975kg Banned China Salt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) In a significant operation, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) seized a large shipment of banned China salt here Sunday.

Acting on a tip, a food safety team from Town-4 raided a vehicle and a warehouse in the Peepal Mandi area.

The operation resulted in recovery of 975 kilograms of the prohibited salt, which was packed in 39 bags.

Legal action has been initiated against the owners under the Food Safety Act.

KP's Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, praised the raid and urged the authority to step up its efforts against anyone selling or producing substandard and hazardous food. He also encouraged the public to report such activities to the Food Authority so they can take swift action.

