SACM inspects under-construction 69MW Lawi HPP in Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Energy, Engineer Tariq Sadozai, has said that timely completion of hydropower projects was among top priorities of provincial government that would not only help overcome energy crisis in province but also create employment opportunities.

He expressed these views during his visit to under-construction 69MW Lawi Hydropower Project in Lower Chitral district.

He inspected various sections of project and reviewed ongoing work. Engr Tariq Sadozai expressed serious concern over delays in project’s completion and made it clear that no further delay would be tolerated.

He directed the contractor to accelerate the pace of work and ensure timely completion.

Engr. Tariq Sadozai said that with completion of Lawi HPP and other hydropower projects, electricity generation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will significantly increase.

Project Director Javed Afridi, Commandant Chitral Scouts, SP, SSU, Assistant Commissioner Drosh, the contractor, and officials of the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization were also present on the occasion.