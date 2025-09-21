Two Killed In Bus-qingqi Collision In DIKhan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 09:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Two persons were killed when a passenger bus collided with a Qingqi rickshaw at Sigray Bangla on Chashma Road here on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122, the Qingqi driver and a passenger died on the spot.
The bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Paharpur for medico-legal formalities.
The deceased could not be immediately identified.
The bus was en route from D.I. Khan to Islamabad at the time of the accident. Rescue teams provided first aid to the injured passengers at the site.
Police said an investigation had been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident.
