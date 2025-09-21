All-out efforts being made to protect Jalalpur Pirwala: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada has said that all-out efforts are being made to protect Jalalpur Pirwala.

In his video message here on Sunday he said that teams of Irrigation Department were completely mobilised.

He said that after every hour Punjab CM was personally getting report about Jalalpur city and related areas.

The department was continuously monitoring water velocity and spread at various points using gauges, he added.

Kazim Pirzada said that with the grace of the Allah Almighty, Jalalpur city would remain safe and would not further affect from flood water.

He further said that process of filling six breaches on both sides of 'Nooraja Bhatta Bund' would soon be started and situation would turn normal.

The minister said, "Morale of Punjab CM is unwavering for rescue, relief and rehabilitation of flood victims."

He said that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz would soon announce relief package and people should not pay any heed to rumors being spread on social media.

He said that with the grace of the Allah Almighty Punjab was in safe hands and all resources were being utilized to manage aftermath of floods.