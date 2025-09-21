SACM inaugurates playground in VC Ghalegay, Swat district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Sunday said that several development projects have been completed in Constituency PK-7 Swat. The construction and beautification of playgrounds in Balugram, Shamozai, and Barikot have been completed, and the local youth are already benefiting from these facilities.

He expressed these views while speaking to media during inauguration of a playground in VC Ghalegay, Swat. Local elders, Chairman Tehsil Barikot Kashif Ali, and other officials were also present at the event.

During a briefing, the Special Assistant was informed that the development and beautification projects have ensured the provision of essential facilities including floodlights, dressing rooms, tube wells, water tanks, seating areas for spectators, staging areas, and washrooms.