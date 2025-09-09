CM congratulates Rana Sanaullah on being elected as Senator

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended warm felicitations to Rana Sanaullah on being elected as Senator.

In her message, the chief minister said Rana Sanaullah’s success is a reflection of the trust and confidence reposed in him by the members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and its allied parties.

She added that his election will further strengthen the party’s representation in the Upper House and contribute towards advancing the cause of democracy and public service.

The CM expressed gratitude to the PML-N parliamentarians and coalition partners for their united support, stressing that their collective strength is vital for the stability of democratic institutions and the continuation of public welfare initiatives.