Open Menu

CM Directs Civic Agencies To Be Red Alert In View Of Heavy Rains

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 03:20 PM

CM directs civic agencies to be Red Alert in view of heavy rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the civic agencies including Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to be on Red alert in view of the recent forecast of heavy rains.

He said that in all towns, water boards should complete arrangements in their respective areas.

The chief minister directed all civic agencies to keep rain drains and drainage systems clean.

Murad said that the district administration and police should take care of the people and help them in difficult times. He directed the Disaster Management Authority to coordinate with all civic agencies.

He said that the people should not let go especially their children out of their homes in view of torrential rains.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Police Water Alert Murad Ali Shah All Rains

Recent Stories

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe t ..

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

3 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan