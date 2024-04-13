CM Directs Civic Agencies To Be Red Alert In View Of Heavy Rains
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the civic agencies including Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to be on Red alert in view of the recent forecast of heavy rains.
He said that in all towns, water boards should complete arrangements in their respective areas.
The chief minister directed all civic agencies to keep rain drains and drainage systems clean.
Murad said that the district administration and police should take care of the people and help them in difficult times. He directed the Disaster Management Authority to coordinate with all civic agencies.
He said that the people should not let go especially their children out of their homes in view of torrential rains.
