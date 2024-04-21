CM grieves over death of two Rangers jawan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over two Rangers jawans' death in Nangarparkar accident on Sunday.

According to the Spokesman, CM Murad said, 'I am very saddened by the death of two jawans'. He directed to provide the best medical treatment to the injured jawans.

The accident occurred due to tyre bust in the Nangarparkar, the Spokesman added.