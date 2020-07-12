UrduPoint.com
CM Grieves Over Deaths Of Security Personnel In North Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

CM grieves over deaths of security personnel in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of security personnel in operation against militants in North Waziristan.

The chief minister prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

He also praised security forces for their unmatched sacrifices for their motherland and said that their services for the country would always be remembered. He said the nation support and stands beside Pak Army in their fight against insurgency.

