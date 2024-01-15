CM inaugurates 37 police stations, 5 projects in Gujranwala

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by the cabinet, embarked on an extensive 6-hour visit to Gujranwala, inaugurating 37 police stations, 5 projects, and inspecting the Lahore Sialkot Motorway Link Road

The link road to Gujranwala is slated for traffic opening by January 31, accompanied by the construction of a flyover at 'Chan Da Qila' to connect the Expressway with GT Road, said a handout issued here on Monday.

The CM commended the progress on Gujranwala's roads, announcing the formation of a committee to finalize the design of the 'Chan Da Qila' Flyover. Updates on ongoing work at Gujranwala University and hospital upgrades, including the soon-to-be-completed burn unit, were shared.

The CM arrived in Gujranwala with the provincial cabinet, inspecting the Lahore Sialkot Motorway Link Road Gujranwala Expressway Project via coach, accompanied by the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police.

Naqvi directed the completion of the two-lane road project connecting Gujranwala with Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and initiated planting and landscaping work. FWO officials briefed the CM, stating that 85 percent of the project work has been completed.

The CM, along with ministers and officials, inaugurated the upgraded People's Colony Police Station in Gujranwala and 36 more police stations virtually. Naqvi appreciated the facilities for prisoners and lauded the efforts of the IG Punjab and the RPO (Regional Police Officer) Gujranwala.

Subsequently, Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated Punjab's third Business Facilitation Centre, Squash academy, and Gujranwala Gymkhana at the Commissioner's Office Gujranwala.

The 17 km long Wazirabad, Sialkot Kashmir Road, and Gujranwala Pasrur Road Section Expressway projects were also inaugurated. The Business Facilitation Center in Gujranwala hosts 24 counters of provincial and Federal departments, streamlining 124 NOCs under one roof.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Punjab Information Technology board. He assured that all NOCs for starting a new business would be provided within 14 days.

During a visit to the Squash Academy, the chief minister, accompanied by Provincial Advisor Wahab Riaz, reviewed the game facilities.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the Gujranwala Business Facilitation Center, Mohsin Naqvi announced the imminent opening of the Gujranwala Expressway by January 31. He highlighted ongoing development projects in Gujranwala, including plans for a flyover on GT Road, and directed the Commissioner to make the road from 'Chan Da Qila' to Aziz Cross Bridge signal-free.

The chief minister outlined progress in Gujranwala University, hospital upgrades, and the nearing completion of the burn unit. He mentioned upcoming decisions on constructing a park and stadium in Gujranwala and expressed optimism for the continuity of projects under the incoming government.

Provincial ministers SM Tanveer, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Bilal Afzal, Adviser Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner Gujranwala, RPO, CPO, Deputy Commissioner, FWO officials, and others were present.