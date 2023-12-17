CM inaugurates Center of Excellence at COMSATS University

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) In a landmark move, Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah inaugurated the Center of Excellence for Quantum Computing at COMSATS University Abbottabad campus, marking a revolutionary leap in information technology.

This pioneering centre, the first of its kind in Pakistan, is set to provide advanced quantum computing education to the youth, aligning with international standards.

During the inauguration ceremony on Sunday, the chief minister allocated a generous two billion rupees grant for the quantum computing project in the province, officially designating Abbottabad and Haripur as Quantum Valleys.

Addressing the event, he expressed his commitment to positioning the province as a hub for information technology, emphasizing the importance of preparing the youth for the demands of the modern era.

Under the Khushal Pakhtunkhwa Program, a significant initiative is underway to impart advanced training to five lakh youth in IT, focusing on soft skills. Additionally, the program aims to send trained individuals abroad for employment opportunities.

The CM highlighted efforts to attract foreign investment, announcing an investment conference scheduled for January 2024.

Commending the role of COMSATS University, the chief minister assured government support for opening campuses in other districts. Laptops were also distributed among students under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme.

On the occasion Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Technology Dr. Najeebullah, COMSATS University Director Prof. Maroof Shah, and others, all recognised the inauguration as a groundbreaking initiative.

Furthermore, the chief minister addressed issues beyond IT development, granting Medical University status to Ayub Medical College and Khyber Medical College. Plans were unveiled for a separate Directorate of Nursing, FCPS training programs, and the establishment of a nursing college in Bajaur.

He also acknowledged challenges in Abbottabad city, announcing immediate steps and digitization efforts to address property-related issues.

Under the Khushal Pakhtunkhwa program, the government aims to implement comprehensive strategies for restoring law and order, eliminating encroachments, and effectively utilizing provincial resources to generate employment opportunities.

A dedicated complaint cell and monitoring cell have been established, allowing citizens to convey grievances directly to the CM. Additionally, the chief minister plans to engage with the public through a radio program to promptly address and resolve people's problems.

In the course of his visit to Abbottabad, the chief minister inaugurated Jinnah Plaza, a Rs 660 million commercial building of Tehsil Municipal Administration, aimed at making TMA Abbottabad financially self-sufficient.