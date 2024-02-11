CM Inaugurates FM Radio At P&SHD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) located at the Birdwood Road Lahore and inaugurated FM Radio 'Sehat Zindagi' by the Health Department.
He inspected the studios and various sections of the FM Radio and recorded a message for the FM Radio Sehat Zindagi. He said that launching of FM Radio was an appreciable step of the Health Department. The people could be provided awareness to save themselves from various diseases and undergo their treatment through the FM Radio. He said that specialists from various medical departments should be invited on Sehat Zindagi radio and people should be provided awareness with regard to health issues and treatment.
Mohsin Naqvi underscored that Sehat Zindagi radio would prove to be a beneficial project in the health sector. He maintained that the standard of radio industry has definitely declined but FM Radio is listened even today. The broadcast of FM Radio Sehat Zindagi can be listened within approximately 50-km range of Lahore. The P&SHD minister deserved appreciation on successful launch of FM Radio, he said.
The Health Department could make an effective awareness campaign through the platform of Sehat Zindagi. The health secretary, despite scarce resources, launched an excellent project, he added. The FM Radio has to focus only on programs relating to the health sector.
Naqvi apprised that various hospitals had been upgraded in a short span of time while upgradation of few other hospitals was in their final phases of completion. The hospitals which have not been upgraded yet, would be upgraded in the next phase. The CM said, “We have provided non-available facilities in the hospitals. We will arrange new operation theatres, MRI machines and other facilities in collaboration with the private sector.”
The CM also inaugurated Human Resource Information and Management System (HRIMS), Health Information and Service Delivery Unit (HISDU). He inaugurated the van especially being prepared for the video link along with the coaster project.
Provincial Minister for P&SHC Dr. Jamal Nasir, Chief Secretary, Secretary C&W, Secretary Health and officials concerned were also present.
