CM Inaugurates Free Face Mask Campaign

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday inaugurated the free mask campaign at his office under which free masks would be distributed in the whole province in different phases

During the inauguration ceremony, the chief minister gave away boxes containing masks to Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Law Minister Raja Basharat, chief secretary and IG police for distribution among the staff.

SACM Hasaan Khawar, secretary Information, Lahore commissioner and others were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said special masks would be effective in safety from coronavirus and smog. Every citizen would have to ensure wearing face masks, he said and added that a free mask distribution campaign had been started in selected areas of Lahore in the first phase. Face masks would also be provided to school students on a priority basis, he commented. Every citizen would be provided washable corona masks and these would also be sent through post while setting up checkpoints to ensure the equitable provision of face masks, he expressed.

The CM announced to offer internships to universities' students for public sensitization in this regard while religious scholars, artists and public figures would also hold flag marches to raise awareness, he added and thanked the Hanesbrands Inc for the donation.

The government would continue to take steps for safety from coronavirus as social distancing and use of face masks were imperative to remain safe from this virus, he added. The CM also distributed shields among the officers.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid appreciated the free mask campaign of commissioner Lahore. Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal said that the habit of wearing face masks would have to be adopted, adding that the firm had donated ten containers of 20 million washable masks.

