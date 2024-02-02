Open Menu

CM Inaugurates Multan University Of Science & Technology

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 11:40 AM

CM inaugurates Multan university of Science & Technology

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, formally inaugurated the Multan University of Science and Technology and inspected various sections of the university.

He said, "I am very happy to see the teaching of modern sciences and research facilities at Multan University of Science and Technology". He appreciated the role of the university in promoting technology-based higher education.

The university needs to increase the number of nurse admissions as nurses are in high demand in Pakistan, Mohsin Naqvi said, adding that the government was ready to cooperate with the university in this regard.

On this occasion, Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir, the Inspector General of Police, the Secretary of Health, the Secretary of Construction and Communications, the Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab and concerned officials were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Police Technology Chief Minister Punjab Education Punjab Government

Recent Stories

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for S ..

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

3 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

12 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

12 hours ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

12 hours ago
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

12 hours ago
 Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA fundi ..

Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials

12 hours ago
 Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance t ..

Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties

12 hours ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..

13 hours ago
 KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills o ..

KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth

13 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi open ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan