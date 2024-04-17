CM Inducts 8 More Ministers In Sindh Cabinet
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 08:21 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday expanded his cabinet by inducting eight more ministers and the total number of ministers in the cabinet has now increased to 18.
The eight ministers Ikramullah Dharejo, Mohammad Ali Malkani, Makhdoom Mahboob-uz-Zaman, Dost Mohammad Rahimoo, Shahid Abdus Salam, Riaz Shah Shirazi, Shaheen Sher Ali and Mir tariq Talpur included in the provincial cabinet.
Governor Sindh Mohammad Kamran Tessori administered oath to the newly inducted ministers at a simple ceremony held at the Governor House.
The Ceremony was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, advisors, Mayor Karachi, provincial Secretaries, and family members of the newly appointed ministers.
