CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Sargodha Institute of Cardiology

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Sargodha Medical College located on Faisalabad Road and laid the foundation stone of Sargodha Institute of Cardiology, here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Sargodha Medical College located on Faisalabad Road and laid the foundation stone of Sargodha Institute of Cardiology, here on Thursday.

CM Maryam Nawaz reviewed the proposed site for the Sargodha Institute of Cardiology, and was briefed on the project.

A Cardiology Ward, Cath Lab, Angio Ward, CCU, ICU, OPD, Nursing & Doctor hostels, and other departments would be established in the Cardiology Institute.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the construction of the Institute of Cardiology would facilitate the people, and she also directed to upgrade the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also met with the members of National and Provincial Assembly, party workers, and PML-N's divisional and district office-bearers at the Sargodha Gymkhana.

Later, the Chief Minister was also briefed about the Ramazan package.

On this occasion, National Assembly Member Dr. Zulfiqar, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Sohaib Bharth, Pervez Rashid, Chief Secretary Punjab, Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Shoaib Ali, District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran, and others were also present.