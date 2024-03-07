Open Menu

CM Maryam Lays Foundation Stone Of Sargodha Institute Of Cardiology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 10:54 PM

CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Sargodha Institute of Cardiology

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Sargodha Medical College located on Faisalabad Road and laid the foundation stone of Sargodha Institute of Cardiology, here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Sargodha Medical College located on Faisalabad Road and laid the foundation stone of Sargodha Institute of Cardiology, here on Thursday.

CM Maryam Nawaz reviewed the proposed site for the Sargodha Institute of Cardiology, and was briefed on the project.

A Cardiology Ward, Cath Lab, Angio Ward, CCU, ICU, OPD, Nursing & Doctor hostels, and other departments would be established in the Cardiology Institute.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the construction of the Institute of Cardiology would facilitate the people, and she also directed to upgrade the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also met with the members of National and Provincial Assembly, party workers, and PML-N's divisional and district office-bearers at the Sargodha Gymkhana.

Later, the Chief Minister was also briefed about the Ramazan package.

On this occasion, National Assembly Member Dr. Zulfiqar, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Sohaib Bharth, Pervez Rashid, Chief Secretary Punjab, Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Shoaib Ali, District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran, and others were also present.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif National Assembly Faisalabad Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Road Doctor Maryam Aurangzeb Rashid Sargodha SITE Imran Nazir

Recent Stories

Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to w ..

Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to women in all sectors: CM Bugti

6 minutes ago
 CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance

CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance

8 minutes ago
 Four arrested for gambling near River Haro

Four arrested for gambling near River Haro

10 minutes ago
 Empowering women a key factor in building climate ..

Empowering women a key factor in building climate resilience of vulnerable commu ..

24 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial mat ..

Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial matches

10 minutes ago
 Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management ..

Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management Project' in New City

5 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines impose ..

Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines imposed

5 minutes ago
 7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized

7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized

5 minutes ago
 IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha ..

IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha police team

5 minutes ago
 Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Of ..

Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Officers Conference

5 minutes ago
 Gas leakage triggers fire, injures four in Attock' ..

Gas leakage triggers fire, injures four in Attock's Madni colony

5 minutes ago
 Suspect kills law student siblings, commits suicid ..

Suspect kills law student siblings, commits suicide

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan