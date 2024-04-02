CM Orders Master Plan For Cities Uplift In DG Khan Division
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 10:06 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir said on Tuesday that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has ordered preparation of master plan for uplift of all districts in DG Khan division.
Presiding over a meeting here, commissioner said that master planning for DG Khan and Muzaffarnagar districts would begin within a week in the phase one.
He said that cities master planning would specifically focus improvement in all sectors related to public facilitation. He sought proposals from all stake holders within a week to thrash out master plan.
He said that Urban Unit teams would soon visit different districts to move forward with planning and execution under CM orders.
Commissioner also issued orders for improvement in municipal services in the division. He said that every manhole should be covered and warned that FIRs would be got registered against those responsible from Baldia concerned in case of death of any person due to uncovered manholes.
He ordered that snake bite and dog bite vaccines be made available at all the health centres. He further directed officials to solve sewerage related problems and dirty ponds be filled with soil and levelled.
Deputy commissioners and other officials were present.
