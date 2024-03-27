CM Orders Policy Formulation To Export Buffalo Meat, Milk To China
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, during a meeting on the Livestock Department, reviewed the livestock related measures and ordered to formulate a policy to export buffalo milk and meat to China.
The CM said only vaccinated and tagged cattle would be brought to cattle markets and slaughterhouses, adding that authentic data of cattle should be prepared and regularly updated. She directed the authorities concerned to pay special attention to research and development.
Maryam Nawaz was briefed about the export potential of livestock sector. She said more work was needed for disease control and breed improvement. She ordered to create disease control department in Punjab. She said the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) control programme should be made more effective, adding that vaccination for the disease should be produced locally in large quantities. An advanced mechanism must be created to increase the export of dairy products, she ordered.
The authorities concerned apprised the CM that up-gradation of vaccine production labs would cost Rs 360 million, and up-gradation of zoonosis centre would cost Rs 299 million.
It was also briefed that the breed improvement could increase yield by up to 15-25 per cent.
Earlier, the chief minister was apprised that livestock accounts for 14.36 per cent of country’s GDP. Punjab produces country’s 62 per cent milk, 43 per cent meat, 33 per cent mutton, and 65 per cent poultry meat.
The CM was also briefed that China imports $17 billion worth of meat and $2 billion worth of milk. The CM ordered to present a report on volume of poultry trade with Gulf countries and China. The CM agreed to a proposal to provide motorbikes for veterinary doctors, and vans for mobile dispensaries.
Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Provincial Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ashiq Hussain, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, MPA Sania Ashiq, chief secretary, P&D chairman, secretaries Finance, Livestock & Dairy Development and other officers attended the meeting.
