Open Menu

CM Orders Provision Of Tents To Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 05:20 PM

CM orders provision of tents to flood victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed that tents be provided on an urgent basis to flood-affected families to protect them from possible rains in vulnerable districts.

On her special instructions, the distribution of tents and other essential relief items is underway in various districts.

The chief minister informed that 2,500 tents had already been dispatched to Jalalpur, another 2,500 were being sent to Rahim Yar Khan, while 1,000 tents had been dispatched to Rajanpur. She emphasized that these supplies must reach the victims before evening to ensure timely relief.

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

3 minutes ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

2 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

4 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

4 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

5 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

5 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

9 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

17 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

17 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan