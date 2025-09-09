CM orders provision of tents to flood victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed that tents be provided on an urgent basis to flood-affected families to protect them from possible rains in vulnerable districts.

On her special instructions, the distribution of tents and other essential relief items is underway in various districts.

The chief minister informed that 2,500 tents had already been dispatched to Jalalpur, another 2,500 were being sent to Rahim Yar Khan, while 1,000 tents had been dispatched to Rajanpur. She emphasized that these supplies must reach the victims before evening to ensure timely relief.