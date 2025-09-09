CM Orders Provision Of Tents To Flood Victims
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed that tents be provided on an urgent basis to flood-affected families to protect them from possible rains in vulnerable districts.
On her special instructions, the distribution of tents and other essential relief items is underway in various districts.
The chief minister informed that 2,500 tents had already been dispatched to Jalalpur, another 2,500 were being sent to Rahim Yar Khan, while 1,000 tents had been dispatched to Rajanpur. She emphasized that these supplies must reach the victims before evening to ensure timely relief.
Recent Stories
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana Sanaullah wins Punjab Senate by-election16 seconds ago
-
12-year-old boy commits suicide, four injured in road accident17 seconds ago
-
FIA vows crackdown on human smuggling18 seconds ago
-
NCCIA arrests two involved in online financial scams19 seconds ago
-
Second batch of CSS orientation program inaugurated at CSA21 seconds ago
-
CM orders provision of tents to flood victims24 seconds ago
-
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digital Finance”3 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur Directs Relief Efforts in Flood-Affected Areas10 minutes ago
-
Knowledge sharing, collaboration can help combat agriculture challenges: UAF VC10 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 launches flood relief operations in Khanewal10 minutes ago
-
'Clinic on Boats' launched in Muzaffargarh10 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara stresses foolproof security for Chinese nationals & development projects10 minutes ago