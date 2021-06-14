CM presides meeting of provincial parliamentary party

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday presided over a meeting of the Provincial Parliamentary Party here.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Javan Bakht, other ministers and MPAs attended the meeting in a large numbers.

Addressing the meeting, CM said that Punjab was in the worst financial crisis when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into the power as incumbent government inherited overdraft of billions of rupees and incomplete development projects. Usman Buzdar said that Punjab was entering a new era of prosperity and economic development as a result of comprehensive economic policies of the present government.

Pakistan including Punjab had now on the right direction of progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said and added that every sector in the new era of development, all walks of life would be benefited from the fruits of prosperity.

This budget of Punjab would be historic as there were many good news for everyone.

The government was going to present a record development budget this year, he mentioned.

The budget of Southern Punjab Secretariat was being enhanced, he said.

Tax relief would be given in the next financial year to deal with the economic impact of the third wave of the COVID-19.

The proposed steps in the budget would further flourish the provincial economy, he added.

Usman Buzdar assured that he along with his whole team would remain present in the budget session.

The meetings with the MPAs would be continued during the budget session. He said that incumbent government had best working relationship with its allies therefore the budget would be passed easily. Opposition had been scattered, he added.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that previous government put on hold the project of new building of Punjab Assembly without any reason.

Former rulers preferred personal likes and dislikes, he added. He further stated that we had been politically victimized during Shehbaz Sharif regime.

The new building of the Punjab Assembly has lots of facilities for the assembly members.

He said "We will continue to work together for the welfare of the people and we are with the Punjab Chief Minister in a good faith." May Allah Almighty grant us courage to further serve the people.

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Javan Bakht briefed the participants about the salient features of the budget 2021-22 and Annual Development Programme.

The meeting was also addressed by Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat.