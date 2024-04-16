CM Reviews K-IV Augmentation Works
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Rs72 billion K-IV Augmentation works and approved RS14.7 billion as 20 per cent provincial government share.
He directed Minister P&D Nasir Shah to get the pending approvals for dedicated procurements from the teams of the World Bank/AIIB concerned.
The CM was told that NOCs for Augmentation works were being sought from different 12 Federal and provincial agencies for identification and relocation of their system.
At this, the CM directed the local govt department and Water board to pursue them for issuance of the NOC.
He was also told that some approvals were pending at the Planning Commission. The CM said that he would personally talk to federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal to expedite the pending K-IV project.
The CM directed the P&D department to start the process of hiring consultants for the K-IV Augmentation component by the time the Planning & Commission approves the project.
