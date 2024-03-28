Open Menu

CM Reviews Progress Made For Gwadar Safe City Project

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 08:24 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti in a meeting on Thursday reviewed law and order situation in Gwadar and the progress of Gwadar Safe City project

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti in a meeting on Thursday reviewed law and order situation in Gwadar and the progress of Gwadar Safe City project.

The Chief Executive of the province presided over the meeting while Member Balochistan Assembly Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, were also present.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, IG Police Balochistan Abdul Khalique Shaikh, Commissioner Makran Division Saeed Ahmed Umrani and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The officials of Gwadar Development Authority briefed the meeting on measures taken regarding discharge of flood water in Gwadar city.

Secretary Fisheries also briefed the meeting on the progress of development schemes and the problems faced by fishermen in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that efforts would be strengthened to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

He added that the terrorism will be eliminated from this part of the region with full force.

Sarfraz Bugti said that Pakistan Army, all security forces and the entire nation have steadfastly fought terrorism.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects are the guarantor of the development of this country and the province.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti further said that fool-proof security for Chinese experts and all labors working and engaging in the project for development of Gwadar has been ensured.

The CM said that pace of work on Gwadar Safe City project has been accelerated and restoration peace is the first priority of the incumbent government. Sarfraz Bugti said that Federal and provincial governments are utilizing all available resources for the development of Gwadar. Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that work on rehabilitation projects in rain-affected areas is in progress.

