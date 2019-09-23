UrduPoint.com
CM Sindh Again Apologies From Appearance Before NAB

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 06:23 PM

CM Sindh again apologies from appearance before NAB

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah again apologized from appearance before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) official

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah again apologized from appearance before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) official.According to media reports, CM Murad Ali has written a letter to NAB and took the stance that he cannot appear before NAB Islamabad on September 24 due to busy schedule and he received a delayed NAB notice for appearance.

NAB schedule another day for investigation, he worte in a letter.It is pertinent to mention here that CM Sindh had summoned by NAB Karachi on September 17 and he was not presented.

